Teen Shot and Killed While Playing Basketball in New Haven, Conn.

A 16-year-old was shot and killed while playing basketball with some friends on Shelton Avenue in New Haven Monday night. Police have identified him as 16-year-old Mark Mulongo, of New Haven.

He was a student at Hillhouse High School.

The police department said the teen was shot around 6:30 p.m. and was rushed to the hospital where he later died. His identity has not been released.

Authorities said the teen was outside playing basketball with some friends when the shooting happened. The incident is believed to be targeted, but police are unsure if the teen himself was the lone target.

Officers canvassed the area Monday night, spoke with witnesses and looked at video surveillance.

“We are deeply saddened by this loss of young life,” New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson said in a statement. “Our detectives are working tirelessly to piece together the events that led to this tragedy. We are asking anyone who may have information, no matter how small or insignificant it may seem, to come forward and help us bring those responsible to justice.”

The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.