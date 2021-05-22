China

20 Die in Extreme Weather in China Cross-Country Race

Mountain Road Toward Yellow River Stone Forest National Geological Park
VCG/VCG via Getty Images

At least 20 people running a mountain marathon cross-country race have died in northwestern China after hail, freezing rain and gale winds hit the high-altitude track, rescuers said Sunday.

The rescue headquarters quoted by the official Xinhua News Agency said participants suffered from physical discomfort and the sudden drop in temperature.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Some went missing in the extreme weather around 1 p.m. Saturday, when the 100-kilometer (60-mile) race in the Yellow River Stone Forest tourist site in Baiyin city in Gansu province was halted.

U.S. & World

Israel-Hamas 6 hours ago

Hamas Defiant With Military Parade, Appearance of Top Leader

COVID-19 6 hours ago

New COVID-19 Cases Plummet to Lowest Levels Since Last June

Early Sunday, 20 people were found dead and one was missing, state broadcaster CCTV reported. More than 700 rescuers were taking part in the operation, made difficult by low nighttime temperatures and the area’s complex terrain and topography.

A total of 172 people joined the race and 151 are confirmed to be safe. Some were treated for minor injuries and were stable, Xinhua said.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

China
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us