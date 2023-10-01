Watertown

14-year-old accidentally shoots self in head with gun found in Conn. home: PD

NBC Connecticut

A 14-year-old male is in critical condition after police said he accidentally shot himself in the head with a gun he found inside of a home in Watertown on Saturday.

Officers responded to a home on Hadley Street in the Oakville section of town around 12:30 p.m. after getting a report of a potential gunshot wound to a 14-year-old male.

According to police, the teen found an unsecured gun within the home and shot himself in the head. The shooting appears to be accidental at this time.

The male was transported to the hospital and is currently listed in critical, but stable condition.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

Watertown
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Traffic U.S. & World Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us