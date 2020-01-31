14 More US Troops Diagnosed With Brain Injury in Iranian Missile Attack

The Defense Department said Thursday that 14 more U.S. service members have been diagnosed with traumatic brain injury since the Iranian missile attack targeting U.S. forces at two Iraqi bases this month, bringing the total number to 64, NBC News reports.

More than half, 39, have been returned to duty. The Pentagon characterized all 64 as having been diagnosed with "mild traumatic brain injury."

Traumatic brain injury, or TBI, can include concussions, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The new number is an increase from earlier this week, when the Pentagon said 50 had been diagnosed. CNN reported the increase earlier Thursday.

The injuries were diagnosed after the Jan. 8 Iranian ballistic missile attack on two Iraqi bases housing U.S. forces in retaliation for the United States' killing of Iranian Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, who was commander of its elite Quds Force, in a drone operation outside Baghdad's airport.

