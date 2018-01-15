13 Children Hospitalized, Parents Jailed on Torture Charges

Thirteen siblings were hospitalized after one escaped her home and reported that their parents had kept them captive. Police arrived to find horrendous scenes. Tony Shin reports for the NBC4 News at 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 15, 2018. (Published 2 hours ago)

A Perris, California, mother and father are behind bars Monday after one of their children escaped their home and reported to sheriff's deputies that 12 of her siblings were still being held captive at their home, some of them shackled with chains and padlocks to their beds.

All of the children appeared malnourished when they were found Sunday, some so severely that deputies initially believed the adult children to be kids, according to a statement from the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

David Allen Turpin, 57, and Louise Anna Turpin, 49, have been booked on charges of torture and child endangerment. They are each being held in lieu of $9 million bail.

According to the sheriff's department, a 17-year-old girl fled the house in the 100 block of Muir Woods Road early Sunday morning and was able to call 911 using a cellphone she had taken from the home.

Despite her age, deputies at first believed her to be around 10 years old because of she was emaciated and malnourished.

At the home, deputies found children shackled to beds in "dark and foul-smelling surroundings."

"Deputies located what they believed to be 12 children inside the house, but were shocked to discover that 7 of them were actually adults, ranging in age from 18 to 29," police said in the statement. "The victims appeared to be malnourished and very dirty."

NBC Los Angeles has reached out to the Turpins' attorney for comment.

Neighbors say that the family kept to themselves, and when the children did come out, they did not look healthy.

"They looked very unnutrioned [sic], very white, like they never got sun at all," Wendy Martinez said. "I mean, they would never come out and when they did, the lady would stand there watching them."

Real estate records also reveal that Sandcastle Day School - a private school owned by David Turpin - is located at the couple's home.

The couple's victims range in age from 2 to 29 years old. All of them have been hospitalized.

NBC4's Tony Shin contributed to this story.