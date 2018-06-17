5 Immigrants Die in Car Accident After Border Patrol Chase

Authorities said five undocumented immigrants are dead following a chase involving Border Patrol agents. (Published 2 hours ago)

12 Immigrants Ejected, 5 Die After Car Being Chased by Border Patrol Crashes

Dimmit County Sheriff Marion Boyd said the crash happened off Highway 85 in Big Wells at about noon. Fourteen people were inside, including the driver and passenger. The vehicle was traveling over 100 miles per hour before the crash, he said.

Boyd credited "good police work" for the reason why deputies started pursuing the vehicle.

Twelve immigrants were ejected and four died at the scene when the car crashed and rolled over, according to Boyd. Five people were transported to San Antonio Military Medical Center, including the driver who is believed to be a United States citizen. Another four were transported to local hospitals.

The passenger, also believed to be a U.S. citizen, is currently in custody.

Boyd said there needs to be a wall built because this is a "real problem" in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.