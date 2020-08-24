107-Year-Old Woman Beats COVID-19, Spanish Flu as a Child

Anna Del Priore has always been known as a strong woman and a strong child for that matter.

The 107-year-old, soon to be 108, lives in Middletown, NJ, and just recently beat COVID-19. Her story is unique in that she also beat the Spanish Flu as a child during that pandemic in 1918.

Her caregivers at Brighton Gardens of Middleton said she has always been active. She was even known to walk more than a mile every day to meet up with friends for coffee at the local McDonald's until she was 100.

Del Priore’s sister, who lives in Queens, just recently recovered from COVID-19 as well.

Brighton Gardens of Middletown, NJ

While Del Priore has dealt with so much, her caregivers said she is showing no signs of slowing down.

"She's a month shy of 108 and she gets up, combs her hair, walks and dances. For the rest of my life, I'll be able to say I met and loved someone who's made it this far and stayed healthy," Laura Halle said.