1,000 People Gather Near ‘Jersey Shore' Home in Seaside Heights

The crowd gathered near the home on 1209 Boardwalk Monday night. Officials estimated the crowd was more than 1,000 people. 

By David Chang

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police responded to a massive crowd of around 1,000 people near the home where they filmed the popular MTV show “Jersey Shore” in Seaside Heights, New Jersey. 

The crowd gathered near 1209 Boardwalk Monday night. Officials estimated the crowd was more than 1,000 people. 

The Asbury Park Press reported the crowd was part of a large party hosted by a popular YouTube group though NBC10 has not yet confirmed this.

Under current rules amid the coronavirus pandemic, outdoor gatherings in New Jersey can’t exceed 500 people and social distancing must be practiced. 

No word yet on any arrests. 

The gathering occurred near the home where they filmed four seasons of the popular reality TV show “Jersey Shore.” 

This story is developing. Stay with NBC10.com for the latest updates.

