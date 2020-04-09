1,000 Acres Burning in South Jersey Forest Fire, Officials Say

A forest fire near Millville Airport in deep southern New Jersey burned through 1,000 acres of land Friday evening, a fire official said.

The fire, which appeared to burn brush along several roads in Downe Township, Cumberland County, did not threaten any homes by 10 p.m., a fire official said.

The National Weather Service in Mt. Holly issued this statement about a continued fire risk:

"Low afternoon relative humidity levels, windy conditions, and dry fine fuels will create an elevated risk for the spread of wildfires across the area."

It is unclear how the fire started. Authorities expected the fire to burn out, but windy conditions were causing it to spread for several hours in the evening.