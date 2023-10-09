10 scenic Fall foliage drives and hikes in Connecticut

As the trees shed their green hues and don their fiery reds, oranges, and yellows, there’s a unique joy in embarking on scenic drives and hikes during the Fall season, with each step crunching through a carpet of fallen leaves.

Enjoy the crisp air and the rustling of the leaves with these colorful locations in CT:



Macedonia Brook State Park, Kent – Cobble Mountain

The Cobble Mountain Trail overlook has views of the Taconic and the Catskill mountains, with beautiful hues of changing leaves.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Mount Tom State Park, Litchfield

A one-mile hike will bring you to a stone tower located 1,325 feet above sea level. You can also enjoy multiple hiking trails, fishing, picnicking, and leaf-peeping.

Mohawk State Forest, Cornwall

Scenic views to the north and west include the Catskill, Taconic, and Berkshire ranges. The Mattatuck and Mohawk trails (blue-blazed) offer hiking options.

Pachaug State Forest, Voluntown – Mt. Misery Overlook

Encompassing 26,477 acres, this forest also offers miles of roads and hiking trails. Note: EEE has been detected in mosquitoes in several towns, including Voluntown.

Peoples State Forest, Barkhamsted – Chaugnam Lookout

This location offers two different trails, “Henry Buck Trail (blue blazed trail) and Agnes Bowen Trail.

Shenipsit State Forest, Somers – Observation Tower

Shenipsit Trail (blue-blazed) runs by the tower for your hiking enjoyment. The observation tower on Soapstone Mountain provides beautiful views.

Talcott Mountain State Park, Simsbury – Heublein Tower

This hiking trail is 1.25 miles long, taking around 30-40 minutes to get to the tower, which is 1,000 feet high, promoting breathtaking views.

Dennis Hill State Park, Norfolk

Dennis Hill State Park, located 1,627 feet above sea level, provides beautiful views of New Hampshire, Vermont’s Green Mountains and more. Note: Parts of the Dennis Hill State Park Pavilion might be closed because of scheduled construction.

Goodwin Conservation Center, on Route 6 in Hampton

The conservation area includes Pine Acres Pond, where you can see reflections of the Fall colors and watch wildlife.

Hidden Valley Preserve, Washington Depot

A 727-acre property that includes a forest and meadows, a meandering river and multiple hiking trails.

The Connecticut Forest & Park Association established the Blue-Blazed Hiking Trail System. Learn more here.

To make the best of your visit and to be aware of the peak foliage timeframe, click here.