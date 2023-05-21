Baja California

At Least 10 Killed, Several Injured in Shooting at Mexico Road Racing Event

By NBC 7 Staff, Brian Holt and Renee Schmiedeberg

Jonathan Alpeyrie/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Ten people are dead and nine others are wounded after gunmen ambushed a group of drivers in Mexico taking part in a Baja California road race Saturday afternoon.

Around 2:18 p.m. Saturday, the racers were traveling from Ensenada to San Felipe, when at least one van with gunmen started firing at several parked cars in a race called "Cachanillazo," Mexican authorities said.

Mexican local, state and federal law enforcement agencies along with the fire department and Red Cross all went to the area to help and investigate the shooting.

Authorities said the suspects have not been found.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The identities of the victims were not released.

This article tagged under:

Baja CaliforniaMexicoshooting
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us