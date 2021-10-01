Houston

1 Reportedly Injured, 1 in Custody After Shooting at Houston-Area School

Houston Police Department

A person is in custody after a reported shooting at a school in southwest Houston Friday, Houston police say.

At least one person has been reported injured, according to KPRC-TV in Houston.

Houston police said the call came in at 11:45 a.m. for a school located at 4400 block of Anderson Road at Hiram Clarke. The school at that address is YES Prep Southwest Secondary.

Houston police are searching the school.

The Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association tweeted that firefighters were at the school "treating and transporting."

"We need you to keep everyone in their prayers," HPFFA said.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest information. As details unfold, elements of this story may change.

