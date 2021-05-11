Fire Sparks Police Search for CT Father of Baby Mauled to Death by Dog

New London Police are searching for the father of a baby boy who was killed in a dog attack in Norwich Monday and said he is a person of interest after a home on Rosemary Street in New London was intentionally set on fire Tuesday morning.

Crews responded to a report of fire at a multi-family home on Rosemary Street in New London around 4 a.m. and found fire on the first-floor porch and windows, quickly spreading to the upper floors.

Four people were taken out of the home and one person was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, fire officials said.

The New London fire marshal's office and New London Police Department are working to determine the cause and origin of the fire, police said. Authorities have classified the fire as arson.

Police are currently looking to talk to a person of interest, identified as 32-year-old Timothy Settles, in connection with the fire investigation.

Authorities said he was the last person who was at the door of the New London home before the fire started.

Settles is 6-foot, 4-inches tall, weighs 240 pounds and is unshaven and has a scar on his forehead, police said.

He might be driving a white BMW with a New York registration.

According to police, Settles is the father of a 1-month-old baby boy who was killed in a dog attack in Norwich yesterday.

Norwich police say a 1-month-old baby was killed in a dog attack in Norwich.

A family member was holding the baby when the dog jumped up and attacked him at a home on McKinley Avenue in Norwich around 8:40 p.m. and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Norwich police said Tuesday that Settles was not home when his infant son was attacked and they did not comment on the New London police investigation.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New London Police Department at (860) 447-5269 ext. 0.