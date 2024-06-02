1 dead and more than 20 injured in Ohio mass shooting

A 27-year-old man is dead and more than 20 people were injured in an Akron, Ohio, shooting early Sunday morning, according to the Akron Police Department.

Police received calls reporting shots fired near Kelly Avenue and 8th Avenue, about 40 miles south of Cleveland, just after midnight. It’s not clear at this time what happened in the lead-up to the shooting.

“Officers were immediately dispatched and responded to the area,” the Akron Police Department said in a news release. “Shortly after those calls came in, the call center received notifications from local hospitals that multiple persons were arriving in the emergency departments with gunshot wounds.”

At least 25 victims were injured in the shooting, including the 27-year-old man who has since died. A weapon and “several dozen casings” were recovered from the scene of the shooting, police said. Police previously said a total of 27 people were injured in the shooting, including the deceased victim.

There are no suspects in custody at this time, and a motive for the shooting isn’t immediately clear.

The Akron Police Department is continuing to investigate the shooting and is asking anyone with information to call in. Callers can remain anonymous, police said.

