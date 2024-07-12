Hawaii

1 dead and 2 missing after helicopter crashes in the ocean off the Hawaiian island of Kauai

One person's body was recovered Thursday as crews continued to search for the remaining two people.

By The Associated Press

A helicopter crashed into the ocean off the Hawaiian island of Kauai on Thursday, leaving one person dead and two others missing, the Kauai Police Department said.

Hikers reported seeing the helicopter crash into the waters about a quarter of a mile (0.4 kilometers) off the Na Pali Coast and called police around 1:20 p.m., the police department said in a statement.

The Robinson R44 helicopter was part of Ali‘i Kaua‘i Air Tours and Charters, authorities said.

One person's body was recovered around 2:30 p.m. Thursday as crews continued to search for the remaining two people. Their identities were not immediately released by police.

The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

