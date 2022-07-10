Minor Shot, Killed After Argument at Teen's Birthday Party in Fairfield, Conn.

A minor has died after a shooting following an argument at a teen's birthday party in Fairfield on Saturday.

Officers were called to a banquet hall next to the Calvin United Church on Kings Highway around 10:20 p.m. after getting several 911 calls reporting shots fired.

When police arrived, they said they found an unresponsive underage male in the hall. Officers began life-saving measures and he was transported to St. Vincent's Medical Center where he later died.

The identity and age of the minor who died has not been released.

Shortly after, authorities said they learned a woman had arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to her jaw. She was listed in stable condition and has since been released from the hospital.

Three additional people were also injured during the incident, but police said those injuries were not related to gunfire.

According to investigators, the banquet hall was rented out for a 13-year-old's birthday party and the person who rented it was not a member of the church. Officers estimate there were about 150 to 200 adults and kids there when an argument or fight happened and then one gunshot was fired.

Investigators believe the gunshot that was fired hit both the underage boy who died and the woman who was shot in the jaw.

Authorities said they think the suspect knew the victim and fled the scene shortly after the shooting. At this time, police are working to identify the shooter. This is described as an isolated incident.

Anyone with information or anyone who was there is asked to contact the Fairfield Police Department. You can also submit anonymous tips by texting FPDCT plus the message to 847411 or by going online to Fairfield Police's website.