Watch: Officials share update after 1 killed, 20 hurt in NJ River Line crash

A fallen tree on the tracks led to a crash that killed one person -- the train operator -- and injured at least 20 more on a New Jersey River Line train in Mansfield early Monday morning, officials said.

According to police officials, the incident happened at about 6 03 a.m. when a River Line train struck a downed tree in Mansfield, in Burlington County, NJ.

At least one person was killed and another 20 suffered minor injuries, officials said.

Police officials said a press conference is set for 9:30 a.m. to provide further information on this incident. The event will be livestreamed at the top of this story.

Just before 9 a.m., New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy confirmed that the person who died was the operator of the train.

I have been briefed on an accident on the @NJTRANSIT_RL earlier today in which the light rail struck a tree on the tracks, leading to the death of the train operator and injuring passengers.



An investigation is underway. Our prayers are with all affected by this tragic incident. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) October 14, 2024

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Though, officials have not yet provided no further identifying information on the individual that was killed.

Norris Young, who told NBC10 he was a passenger in the train, said the train hit "a gigantic tree" in the morning crash.

"There was a tree on the track, I don't know if it fell on the track or if it was just laying on the track tree," Young said. "It was a gigantic tree on the track."

He told NBC10's Siobhan McGirl that he saw other passengers injured -- including people shaken up, some who had open wounds and at least one passenger was taken away on a stretcher.

"It was like a movie," he said. "I'm still shaken up. Somebody lost their life."

In the morning, River Line service was suspended in both directions between Roebling and Bordentown stations due to downed trees across the tracks near Roebling.

An investigation, officials said, is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.