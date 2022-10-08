1 Dead, 2 Injured in Bridgeport, Conn. Shooting

One man is dead and two others are injured after a shooting in Bridgeport early Saturday morning.

Dispatchers received several reports of shots fired near the intersection of Fairfield Avenue and Broad Street around 1:40 a.m.

When police arrived, they said they found an unresponsive 29-year-old Bridgeport man. He was found in a parking lot at the northeast corner of the intersection. The man was later pronounced dead. His identity has not been released.

Authorities said a 27-year-old Bridgeport man was found with a gunshot wound to his back in the same area as the man who died. He was transported to an area hospital where he is listed in serious condition.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

According to police, a 24-year-old Derby man was found west of the intersection with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was transported to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Detectives have taken over the scene and the investigation is ongoing. The Detective Bureau is working to interview witnesses, collect evidence and notify next of kin.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Homicide Detective Thomas Harper at (203) 581-5239 or the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at (203) 576-TIPS.