1 Dead, 2 Injured After Shooting at Waterbury, Conn. Night Club

One person is dead and two others are injured after a shooting at a night club in Waterbury early Saturday morning.
Officers were called to the Lit Ultra Lounge on West Main Street shortly before 2 a.m. after getting a shots fired complaint.
When police arrived, they said they found a man inside the bar with a gunshot wound. He was transported to Saint Mary's Hospital where he later died of his injuries. His identity has not been released.
A 35-year-old New Britain man and a 32-year-old Bridgeport woman who each suffered a gunshot wound in the incident brought themselves to Saint Mary's Hospital before officers arrived to the scene, police said. Their injuries are considered non-life threatening.
The Waterbury Police Department's Major Crime detectives are actively investigating the shooting. At this time, the Lit Ultra Lounge remains a crime scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (203) 574-6941 or CrimeStoppers at (203) 755-1234.