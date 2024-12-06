Crime and Courts

Naked man arrested on California school football field accused of killing teenager

By Missael Soto

A naked man on a high school football field was taken into custody Thursday night in connection with the death of a teen at a nearby residence in Newbury Park, California, police said.

Officers responded to a call around 8:03 p.m. PT in the 400 block of Jeanne Court.

The teenager died after suffering blunt force trauma -- some type of blow -- to the head, according to Ashley Barrios with the Ventura County Sheriff's Department. Details about whether a weapon was used were not immediately available.

The suspected attacker and victim are believed to have known each other, police said.

The suspect, described as a man in his 20s, was naked at the time of his arrest on the Newbury Park High School football field.

Hundreds of students were on campus and a scrimmage game was taking place on the field around the time of the arrest. The school campus was put on a soft lockdown.

The identity of the suspect and teen have not been released.

This is a developing story, refresh for details.

