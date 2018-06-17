20 Hurt, Gunman Dead After Shooting at NJ Art Festival

A shooting at the 24-hour Art All Night event in Trenton injured at least 20 people. A 33-year old male suspect was killed in the shooting, police said.

A gunman is dead and at least 20 others injured after a shooting broke out at the 12th annual Art All Night festival in Trenton, New Jersey, officials said.

The deadly shooting began around 2:50 a.m. Sunday. A witness told NBC10 he heard people arguing shortly before the gunfire erupted.

"Everybody ran," Franco Roberts told NBC10.

The youngest victim was a 13-year-old who remains in critical condition at Capital Health hospital in Trenton, investigators said. Three other victims are also in critical condition.

Capital Health is treating 18 of the victims, officials said. Staff at the hospital are trained to respond to mass shootings and police have taped off the entrance per protocol.

At least one suspect, a 33-year-old man, was killed during the melee. A second suspect is in police custody, officials said.

Trenton police described the scene as "very chaotic." Authorities said that about 1,000 people were in the area when the shooting started.

Several weapons were recovered and the investigation is ongoing, officials said.

"My sympathy goes out to the victims and their families," Trenton Mayor Eric Jackson said at a Sunday morning press conference. "All shootings are a crisis. This is not just a random act of violence - this is a public health issue."

The festival has been canceled following the shooting, organizers said in an emailed statement.

"We’re still processing much of this and we don’t have many answers at this time but please know that our staff, our volunteers, our artists and musicians all seem to be healthy and accounted for," organizers said. "Our sincere, heartfelt sympathies are with those who were injured."

Officials are investigating possible police involvement in the shooting.

Copyright Associated Press / NBC New York