Mega Millions jackpot winner strikes gold: Here are the $344M winning numbers

Someone is likely waking up in Illinois pretty happy Wednesday morning after a wining ticket was sold in the Mega Millions lottery.

One jackpot-winning ticket sold in Illinois matched all five numbers plus the gold Mega Ball number.

The estimated jackpot prize was worth $344 million or a one-time cash option of $159.1 million.

One ticket sold in Florida matched all five numbers, but missed the Mega Ball number, meaning that ticket won $2 million.

Eighteen other tickets matched four numbers and the Mega Ball. Those tickets are worth $20,000.

Winning Mega Millions numbers

The winning Mega Millions numbers from Tuesday's drawing are: 1, 5, 17, 39, 62 and a Mega Ball of 8.

Where was the winning Mega Millions ticket sold?

The winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in Illinois.

According to the Illinois Lottery, it was sold at Casey's General Store #1305 at 70 S. Somonauk Road in Cortland.

Who won the Mega Millions jackpot?

The jackpot winner has not come forward yet and their identity may never be known.

According to Illinois Lottery rules, if a prize is $250,000 or greater, a winner may request to keep their name and town confidential.

How much was the Mega Millions jackpot worth?

According to the Mega Millions website, the estimated jackpot prize was worth $344 million or a one-time cash option of $159.1 million.

The jackpot was last won in Arizona on Jan. 17. The jackpot will now reset to an estimated $20 million for Friday's drawing.

How is the Mega Millions game changing?

Mega Millions is rolling out a new version and prize structure on Tuesday, April 8. Tickets will now cost $5 instead of $2, but the lottery says players will have improved odds to win, along with larger starting jackpots and faster growing jackpots.