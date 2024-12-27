It's almost time to find out if someone is ringing in the new year a lot richer.

It's been more than 100 days since someone won the Mega Millions jackpot, and we'll all get another chance Friday night, with the jackpot swelling to $1.22 billion ahead of the next drawing.

Mega Millions is a lottery game that costs $2 per play, where players pick five numbers from 1 to 70 and one gold Mega Ball number from 1 to 25. If a player doesn't want to pick the numbers, they can do a Quick Pick where the machine will randomly pick their numbers.

To win the jackpot, a player must match all six numbers, including the Mega Ball.

Here's what you need to know for the next drawing:

When do Mega Millions drawings take place?

Mega Millions drawings take place every week on Tuesdays and Fridays.

What time are Mega Millions drawings?

Mega Millions drawings take place at 11 p.m. ET, which is 10 p.m. CT, 9 p.m. MT, and 8 p.m. PT.

When is the next Mega Millions drawing?

The next Mega Millions drawing will be held Friday, Dec. 27 at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT.

What is the Mega Millions jackpot for Friday's drawing?

The jackpot for Tuesday's drawing currently sits at an estimated $1.22 billion, with a cash option of $549.7 million.

If won at $1.22 billion, it would be the largest prize ever won in December and the fifth-largest in the game's history, according to Mega Millions.

How much does a Mega Millions ticket cost?

Mega Millions tickets currently cost $2 to play in 2024.

Starting in April, Mega Millions tickets will jump from $2 to $5, but the lottery said that price increase will lead to bigger prizes.

When was the last Mega Millions jackpot won?

The last time a player won the Mega Millions jackpot was on Sept. 10, when the jackpot was $800 million.

The winning ticket was sold in Texas. It was won by the Sol Living Trust of Sugar Land, Texas.

Prior to that, a $552 million jackpot was won June 4 in Illinois and a $1.128 billion prize was won in New Jersey in Neptune Township on March 26. The winner for that one just came forward this week.

Attorney Andrew Stoltmann has represented 12 lottery winners, many of whom lost all their winnings through bad investments, reckless spending and greedy relatives. “Unfortunately, the people who win the lottery think at that point, the journey is over. And what they don’t realize is that the journey has really just begun,” says the Chicago-based Stoltmann.

Top Mega Millions jackpots in history

The top Mega Millions jackpots in history are:

$1.602 billion - 8/8/2023 - 1 winning ticket in Florida

$1.537 billion - 10/23/2018 - 1 winning ticket in South Carolina

$1.348 billion - 1/13/2023 - 1 winning ticket in Maine

$1.337 billion - 7/29/2022 - 1 winning ticket in Illinois

$1.22 billion - 12/27/2024 - set for Friday's drawing, number is an estimate

$1.128 billion - 3/26/2024 - 1 winning ticket in New Jersey

$1.050 billion - 1/22/2021 - 1 winning ticket in Michigan

$810 million - 9/10/2024 - 1 winning ticket in Texas

$656 million - 3/30/2012 - 3 winning tickets in Illinois, Kansas and Maryland

$648 million - 12/17/2013 - 2 winning tickets in California and Georgia

If you or someone you know has a gambling addiction, please call the National Council on Problem Gambling at 1-800-522-4700 to speak to a counselor. Help is also available via an online peer support forum at www.gamtalk.org, and additional resources can be found at NCPG website.