The Mega Millions jackpot keeps growing after there were no jackpot winners in Tuesday night's drawing.

One winner in North Carolina will walk away with a $4 million prize after after getting all five numbers plus the Megaplier, but no one successfully picked all five numbers and the Mega Ball.

The next drawing will be this Friday with the estimated jackpot currently sitting at $825 million.

When is the next Mega Millions drawing?

The next Mega Millions drawing will be held Friday, Dec. 20 at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT.

What is the Mega Millions jackpot for Friday's drawing?

The jackpot for Friday's drawing currently sits at an estimate of $825 million with a cash option of $382.2 million.

If won at $825 million, it would be the largest prize ever won in December and the seventh largest in the game's history, according to Mega Millions.

Mega Millions December 17 drawing

The winning numbers from Tuesday, Dec. 17's Mega Millions drawing were: 56, 66, 67, 68, 69 and Mega Ball 18.

While there were no jackpot winner in Tuesday's Dec. 17 drawing, there were 1,602,721 winning tickets, including one sold in North Carolina worth $4 million, according to the lottery.

Tuesday's winning numbers had four consecutive numbers

How much does a Mega Millions ticket cost?

Mega Millions tickets currently costs $2 to play in 2024.

Starting in April, Mega Millions tickets will jump from $2 to $5, but the lottery said that price increase will lead to bigger prizes.

When was the last Mega Millions jackpot won?

The last time a player won the Mega Millions jackpot was on Sept. 10, when the jackpot was $800 million.

The winning ticket was sold in Texas. It was won by the Sol Living Trust of Sugar Land, Texas.

Prior to that, a $552 million jackpot was won June 4 in Illinois and a $1.128 billion prize was won in New Jersey in Neptune Township on March 26.

Top Mega Millions jackpots in history

The top Mega Millions jackpots in history are:

$1.602 billion - 8/8/2023 - 1 winning ticket in Florida

$1.537 billion - 10/23/2018 - 1 winning ticket in South Carolina

$1.348 billion - 1/13/2023 - 1 winning ticket in Maine

$1.337 billion - 7/29/2022 - 1 winning ticket in Illinois

$1.128 billion - 3/26/2024 - 1 winning ticket in New Jersey

$1.050 billion - 1/22/2021 - 1 winning ticket in Michigan

$825 million - 12/20/2024 - set for Friday's drawing, number is an estimate

$810 million - 9/10/2024 - 1 winning ticket in Texas

$656 million - 3/30/2012 - 3 winning tickets in Illinois, Kansas and Maryland

$648 million - 12/17/2013 - 2 winning tickets in California and Georgia

How long do I have before having to claim a Mega Millions prize?

How long you have to claim a Mega Millions prize depends on your local lottery rules and regulations. Time periods can range anywhere from 90 days to one year from the date of the drawing.

If you or someone you know has a gambling addiction, please call the National Council on Problem Gambling at 1-800-522-4700 to speak to a counselor. Help is also available via an online peer support forum at www.gamtalk.org, and additional resources can be found at NCPG website.