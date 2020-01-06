Signal, Switch Problems Create Subway Commute Nightmare

If you're trying to get somewhere in New York City on the 7 train Monday morning, or any other Queens-Manhattan line for that matter ... try something else.
"There is extremely limited 7 train service between Queens and Manhattan because of a signal problem near Grand Central-42 St," the MTA said on its website.
The MTA advised riders to take the LIRR or the E/F/M/R lines -- except the F and the M lines were re-routed because of a switch problem, and the E and R lines were delayed for the same reason.
Riders erupted in frustration on social media.
Last month the MTA acknowledged the new signaling system on the 7 line was vulnerable to disruptions from moisture. It was not immediately clear what caused Monday's issue, though.
It was also not immediately clear what caused the switch problem at 36th Street in Queens that interrupted the other lines.
