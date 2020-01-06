Signal, Switch Problems Create Subway Commute Nightmare

If you're trying to get somewhere in New York City on the 7 train Monday morning, or any other Queens-Manhattan line for that matter ... try something else.

"There is extremely limited 7 train service between Queens and Manhattan because of a signal problem near Grand Central-42 St," the MTA said on its website.

The MTA advised riders to take the LIRR or the E/F/M/R lines -- except the F and the M lines were re-routed because of a switch problem, and the E and R lines were delayed for the same reason.

Riders erupted in frustration on social media.

Only the 7 train could have work done on it all weekend to then only not work come Monday — @MTA @NYCTSubway — 1997’s George Costanza (@possibledoctor) January 6, 2020

@MTA when I first got on this 7 train they said it was departing in 13 minutes. That was over 20 minutes ago. I can't wait for the next proposal to raise the fare. Pay more for worse service. — t3h bax0jayz (@baxojayz) January 6, 2020

City busses too full to take passengers, 7 train too full for passengers—just another Monday morning in Queens trying to get my son to school and me to work. Ridiculous, @NYGovCuomo @MTA. #7train #Q32 — KC Trommer (@kctrommer) January 6, 2020

Morning commute:



LIRR train to Jamaica - Delayed

LIRR train transfer to LIC- Cancelled

30 minute wait at jamaica

LIRR train to woodside

7 train to LIC- cancelled



Think im just gonna turn around and go home.



Keep jacking up those fares #mta you’re doing great — Dan Cafiero (@dcaf1015) January 6, 2020

Last month the MTA acknowledged the new signaling system on the 7 line was vulnerable to disruptions from moisture. It was not immediately clear what caused Monday's issue, though.

It was also not immediately clear what caused the switch problem at 36th Street in Queens that interrupted the other lines.

