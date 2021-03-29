hate crime

Man Wanted in Brutal Subway Beating That Left Asian Man Unconscious

Police want to find the man shown in a video chocking an Asian man aboard a Manhattan-bound subway train

By Erica Byfield

A violent attack against an Asian-American man aboard a Brooklyn subway train under investigation by police in the city has now been offered the assistance of the state's hate crimes task force.

The brutal beating was caught on camera aboard a Manhattan-bound J train. In the video, punches are flying between the two men. Eventually, the other man is seen repeatedly striking the Asian man before chocking him.

The video ends with the Asian man passing out and the other man walking off the train at the Kosciuszko Street Station.

Detectives with the NYPD are now investigating whether the incident is another hate crime directed at Asian.

A crowd gathered in Bensonhurst Monday morning to denounce the recent rise in Asian hate. Two women who spoke at the rally say men spit on them, days apart.

"I believe I was targeted because I'm Asian American, because I'm an easy target," Vanessa Lam said.

Marueen Ki, the other victim, said, "When I saw him I went to the other side because I'm afraid something may happen." Ki said her attack happened outside her senior center on 73rd Street and 18th Avenue.

Lam, who is 16 years old, was just blocks away on 68th Street when she says her attacker pushed her into traffic.

"His aim was to harm me. Had he succeeded, he could have killed me," Lam said.

Lawmakers at the morning rally reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen laws and increase community training.

"We too have an obligation to stand up and support our neighbors in need," said state Senator Andrew Goundares, who also spoke on the need for bystander trainings.

Rep. Grace Meng, who represents parts of Queens, called the attack sickening.

"The victim is beaten and chocked so brutally that he appears to become unconscious. As I have said, the rise in violence against Asian Americans is disgusting and unconscionable," Meng said Monday.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo directed the New York State Police Hate Crimes Task Force to provide assistance to the ongoing investigation.

"The misguided rhetoric which has vilified Asian Americans throughout this pandemic is highly dangerous, and now we are seeing more and more painful real-life consequences. It is sickening and I want every New Yorker who identifies as part of the Asian American community to know this: in this state we not only condemn the hateful rhetoric, but we stand with you because we are all one family, united against hate," the governor said in a statement.

