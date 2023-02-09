Man Shot and Killed as Gunfire Breaks Out Near Times Square; Cops Search for 2 Suspects

A man was shot and killed after gunfire rang out in the Times Square area Thursday, police said, causing a stir through the popular tourist spot.

The shooting occurred near 44th Street and Eighth Avenue just after 5:30 p.m., according to police. It was not clear what led up to the shooting, but a 22-year-old man was struck by a bullet in the right side of his chest.

The victim then ran a block away before collapsing in front of a deli on West 43rd Street. He suffered critical injuries and was taken to Mt. Sinai West Hospital, where he died, police said.

There was a sprawling crime scene with a large police presence outside of a Shake Shack, where the gunfire took place, according to police. It was not clear how many shots were fired.

No arrests have yet been made, and police are searching for two people in connection with the shooting.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.