Staten Island

Man Shoots at Staten Island Dog Walker

NYPD

Police are looking for the man they say opened fire on a woman walking her dog in Mariners Harbor on March 30th.

Investigators say this man began to follow the woman as she made her way along Davidson Street around 4:15 pm. He then took out a gun and fired it multiple times. The woman was not hit and the man then fled towards Grandview Avenue on foot.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

