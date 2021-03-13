What to Know Sean Lannon, 47, was arrested after being wanted in connection to five murders

Authorities believe he is connected to a quadruple murder in New Mexico, where one of the victims was his ex-wife

Lannon is also charged in the murder of a man in East Greenwich, New Jersey, on Monday

A man apprehended Wednesday in connection with five murders across New Mexico and New Jersey has been extradited following his arrest in St. Louis.

Sean Lannon was arrested Wednesday morning in Missouri after a manhunt stretching ended when he was arrested driving a car stolen from his New Jersey victim.

A district commander at the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General, Thomas Gilbert, said that Lannon was processed Friday morning and is now in custody at Salem County Correctional Facility.

Lannon, 47, is scheduled to appear Saturday in court via video. It could not be immediately determined whether Lannon has retained legal counsel.

Authorities said Lannon was on the run after being linked to a quadruple homicide in New Mexico and the killing of 66-year-old Michael Dabkowski in East Greenwich, in Gloucester County, New Jersey.

Police in New Mexico said the four victims in the New Mexico quadruple homicide were found in a vehicle at a parking garage near the Albuquerque International Sunport. According to KOAT 7 TV, three of the victims - from Grants, New Mexico - had been missing since January.

One of the victims found in the vehicle was Lannon's ex-wife and mother of his three children, according to documents obtained by NBC10. The three children were not in Lannon's custody and are safe, prosecutors told NBC10.

U.S. Marshals apprehended Lannon, who Hoffman described as "clearly a direct threat to the public."

Police said Dabkowski died from blunt force trauma at his East Greenwich Township home on March 8. Lannon was charged with multiple offenses in connection to Dabkowski's death, including murder, burglary, murder during commission of a robbery, murder during commission of a burglary, robbery, possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of a blunt object for unlawful purpose and theft of motor vehicle.

Neighbors of Dabkowski told NBC10 he was always willing to lend a hand and will be sorely missed.

"I've been here 20 something years. He's always been nice to me," one neighbor said of Dabkowski.

Despite the arrest, the investigation remains active. Anyone with further information on the murders or Lannon should call Sgt. John Petroski of the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office at 856-498-6238.