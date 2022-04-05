Man on L Train Randomly Punches 13-Year-Old Boy in Face With Brass Knuckles: NYPD

What to Know A 13-year-old was randomly punched in the face by a man with brass knuckles in an unprovoked attack onboard a subway last month, NYPD said.

According to police, on March 16, at around 3:40 p.m. the teen boy was on a southbound L train at the Halsey Street station, in Brooklyn, when an unknown man punched him in the face, unprovoked, with brass knuckles.

The attack left the boy with a laceration to his eye.

Following the attack, according to police, the unknown man exited the train and re-entered the same train a few cars down before fleeing to parts unknown.

Police shared surveillance video and photo of the suspect obtained from the MTA.

Police describe the suspect as a man roughly in his 30's, 6'2" tall, thin build and last seen wearing a beige sweatshirt, blue jeans and white and orange sneakers.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).