Robbery, Sex Assault Suspect Sought by Police in Queens

Police are looking for a man they say is connected to two robberies and a sexual assault in the same afternoon in Fresh Meadows.

Investigators say a 49-year-old woman woke up to a man standing over her bed holding a cell phone on March 29th. He chased the woman around her apartment before pinning her against the wall and sexually assaulting her. He then ran away. The woman was treated for injuries at Flushing Hospital Medical Center.

About 30 minutes later, in the area of 185th Street and 186th Lane, police say the man entered another location through an unlocked back fence gate. He took power tools and a Razor scooter worth about $370 before running away.

Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

