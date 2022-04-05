Queens

Robbery, Sex Assault Suspect Sought by Police in Queens

NYPD

Police are looking for a man they say is connected to two robberies and a sexual assault in the same afternoon in Fresh Meadows. 

Investigators say a 49-year-old woman woke up to a man standing over her bed holding a cell phone on March 29th. He chased the woman around her apartment before pinning her against the wall and sexually assaulting her. He then ran away. The woman was treated for injuries at Flushing Hospital Medical Center.

About 30 minutes later, in the area of 185th Street and 186th Lane, police say the man entered another location through an unlocked back fence gate. He took power tools and a Razor scooter worth about $370 before running away.

Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

Queens
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us