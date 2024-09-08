Long Island sisters, ages 2 and 4, drown in pond behind apartment complex: police

Two young sisters died Saturday afternoon following a drowning near their apartment building on Long Island, according to police officials.

The girls, ages 2 and 4, were reported missing to police around 3 p.m. Officials said family called 911 after the girls had disappeared from their Holtsville complex off Victorian Court.

A search of the nearby area was conducted with the help of good Samaritans, police said, who found the girls in a pond behind the complex.

The girls were pulled out of the pond unresponsive and swiftly taken by ambulance to Stony Brook University Hospital, where they were ultimately pronounced dead.

Police are continuing to investigate the deadly drowning, but investigators do not believe any criminality was at play.