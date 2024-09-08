Long Island

Long Island sisters, ages 2 and 4, drown in pond behind apartment complex: police

By NBC New York Staff

Police Car with Flashing red and blue lights
Getty Images

Two young sisters died Saturday afternoon following a drowning near their apartment building on Long Island, according to police officials.

The girls, ages 2 and 4, were reported missing to police around 3 p.m. Officials said family called 911 after the girls had disappeared from their Holtsville complex off Victorian Court.

A search of the nearby area was conducted with the help of good Samaritans, police said, who found the girls in a pond behind the complex.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

The girls were pulled out of the pond unresponsive and swiftly taken by ambulance to Stony Brook University Hospital, where they were ultimately pronounced dead.

Police are continuing to investigate the deadly drowning, but investigators do not believe any criminality was at play.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.
Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Long Island
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us