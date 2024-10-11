Zelig Williams, Broadway dancer in ‘Hamilton' and ‘MJ', is missing in South Carolina

The family of a Broadway dancer who performed in "Hamilton" and "MJ: The Musical" is asking the public for help after the South Carolina man went missing in his home state.

Zelig Williams was last seen on Oct. 3 in Columbia, South Carolina, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department. His family contacted authorities the next day after they had not heard from him, which they said was out of character for Williams.

The 28-year-old isn't currently a cast member on a Broadway show, and his Instagram shows that Williams had traveled home to teach a workshop at Palmetto Performing Arts in Columbia on how to audition.

The workshop was scheduled for Sept. 27-28, a few days before he was last spotted driving in the area of Congaree National Park, the sheriff's department said.

"This bootcamp is perfect for aspiring performers looking to hone their skills and take their gifts and talents to the next level," the description of Williams' two-day class read. "Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to learn how to audition for a Broadway show and make lasting memories. From NYC to good ole SC! See you there!"

A sheriff's deputy has since found the vehicle in a parking lot near the park, but there were no signs of Williams. Williams is in need of prescribed medication, authorities added.

Actor Hugh Jackman on Friday shared a photo of Williams on his Instagram story in the hope that Williams will be safely found.

"Please ... if anyone has any information as to the whereabouts of ZELIG WILLIAMS please reach out to your local authorities," Jackman wrote. "ZELIG we love you and are praying for your safe return PLEASE pass this message on!!!"