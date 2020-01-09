2 Hurt Following Possible Police-Involved Shooting in East Village: NYPD

Two people were injured in Lower Manhattan following what the NYPD says was a police involved shooting early Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the scene at the corner of East 7th Street and Avenue A near Tompkins Square Park before 4 a.m., according to the NYPD. The two men were transported to Bellevue in unknown condition, according to fire officials.

It wasn't immediately clear if any police officers were injured and police are investigating if one of the men was shot by cops.

ADVISORY: Please avoid the area of East 7th st & Ave A in Manhattan due to a police involved shooting. Expected emergency vehicles in the area. More information to follow when available. pic.twitter.com/15R2v9kRQC — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 9, 2020

Cellphone videos from Citizen App shows large police presence and police have advised residents to avoid the area.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story and details may change. Refresh this page for updates.