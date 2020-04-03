‘You’re on Your Own:’ Medical Group Issues Dire Warning as New York Deaths Top 2,500

What to Know New York has reported more COVID-19 cases than China's Hubei province, where the pandemic started more than three months ago; many on the front lines are getting infected, some have already died

The CDC says there's more evidence seemingly healthy people can transmit the virus and that anyone can be considered a carrier

More than 121,000 in the tri-state area have now tested positive for COVID-19; more than 3,100 have died, including first responders

"You're on your own."

It's a starkly different message than the one of unity, of standing together, conveyed to the public from all levels of government for weeks now. But it's the one New York's premier medical group says its physicians are hearing.

They treat the sickest among us and now face the cruelest of choices: Deciding who lives and who dies, the Medical Society of the State of New York says.

"Ventilators as lifeboats are reaching capacity. At this point, the most difficult decisions facing physicians will have to be made," the group said in a statement Thursday. "Already, some emergency physicians are reporting being told the equivalent of ‘Use your best judgment. You’re on your own.’ We will be seeing increasing depression and PTSD that will eclipse today’s physician burnout."

Emergency rooms have turned into "inescapable warzones," as one Manhattan doctor describes them. A Queens doctor says his ER is so flooded ventilators are being managed in hallways. Others say they've intubated their own colleagues; an ER doctor in New Jersey has died. Nurses have staged walk-outs to demand more personal protective equipment. The situation has become so dire that a regional EMT group has issued new guidelines telling paramedics not to take cardiac arrest patients to emergency rooms if they can't be revived in the field.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the surge of COVID-19 patients has overwhelmed hospitals, so much so that he announced Thursday that the Javits Center field hospital, intended to be a 2,500-bed facility for non-virus patients to ease the burden, will now exclusively treat coronavirus patients. The U.S. Army will run it.

"It all comes down to whether your health care system can handle it. There's no concept here. There's no philosophy," Cuomo said on MSNBC. "Can you handle the number of people walking in the door? That's all this is. And if you can't, people die. The simplicity is what makes it so tragic, frankly."

The math is simple, too. The five boroughs account for 26 percent of the nation's surging death toll and nearly a quarter of its overall cases. New York City, impaired by the density that makes it one of the world's most vibrant places, had 51,809 cases and 1,562 dead as of Thursday. Statewide, New York has seen 92,381 cases -- more than China ever reported -- and more than 2,500 deaths. The lives lost include teachers, first responders, health care workers; the virus has ripped whole chunks from families and taken many friends.

New York needs three things -- beds, equipment and staff, Cuomo says. Beds are the easiest to acquire. Nearly 100,000 retirees have returned to work to shore up medical staffing; some colleges are graduating medical students early.

But equipment to save lives? Cuomo says he has 2,200 ventilators in the state's stockpile. "At the current burn rate" of 350 new patients a night, Cuomo said Thursday the state supply could run out in six days. Mayor Bill de Blasio says the city needs a few thousand more just to get through next week.

"What next week is going to look like is, we're going to see a surge in the number of cases, we're going to see easily could be at this point 5,000 or more people in NYC who need to be intubated, who need to be in ICUs with ventilators … we have enough ventilators just to get to Sunday/Monday, we don't have enough yet for next week," the mayor said on MSNBC Friday.

Cuomo says hospitals have now just basically turned into ICU units for COVID-19 patients. The governor says he knows "where every ventilator is in the state." He's leveraging creative techniques like co-venting and retrofitting anesthesia machines to stretch supply. And he's still trying to buy more, saying, "we are taking extraordinary measures to move ventilators to meet the need."

The next battlefront, the apex, could be catastrophic. All of the current plans and efforts currently in place are designed with that in mind, Cuomo says. State consultants say New York will need 75,000-110,000 COVID-only beds when the apex hits. Estimates vary as to when that will happen. Some models predict it could hit in seven days; others have it in six weeks. Cuomo's team evaluates all the models to develop moderate projections and plan for need. On Thursday, he said the latest projections have the apex hitting in seven to 30 days; he said his team is planning for the shorter end of that nearly month-long range.

"I need roughly 30,000 ventilators which I can't get, but I only need 30,000 ventilators for two or three weeks at the top of my curve. I need backup public health professionals. But I only need them for two or three weeks at the top of my curve," Cuomo said on MSNBC Thursday.

The governor says he doesn't think the U.S. government has enough ventilators in its heavily depleted stockpile to meet what states will need in the coming weeks. Send them where they're needed first, Cuomo says, then reallocate.

"No state is equipped to handle this situation. States don't do public health emergencies," Cuomo said on MSNBC. "There is no capacity in my state health system that runs 50,000 beds to create and maintain an additional 50,000 beds, just in case once every 20 years there's a pandemic. It doesn't work that way."

About 21 percent of all NYC cases to date have required hospitalization, slightly higher than the rolling statewide average (14 percent). Half of those patients are 75 and older, but 10 percent are children, according to the city's latest data. The vast majority of fatalities, though, are people older than 65; nearly 99 percent of all victims had prior conditions or conditions under investigation.

One projection from the Gates Foundation-funded IHME suggests New York could lose a total 16,000 people through the second week of May.

New Jersey has lost more people to COVID-19 than any other state next to New York. Gov. Phil Murphy said the toll had climbed to 537 on Thursday; statewide, New Jersey has 25,590 cases. In Connecticut, 3,854 cases have been reported and at least 112 people have died. Social distancing can slow the spread.

"If you don't need to be out, please God stay at home," Murphy pleaded Thursday.

Fines and summonses for noncompliance are being issued across all three states, which have seen a combined 121,825 cases and 3,187 deaths. All of the unprecedented joint measures Cuomo, Murphy and Lamont have implemented mean nothing if people do not adhere to the most critical advice: Stay home. And when you go out, stay apart.

"Too much is at stake," Cuomo said. "We have to get this right."

How Coronavirus Has Grown in Each State — in 1 Chart

New York has quickly become the epicenter of the American coronavirus outbreak. This chart shows the cumulative number of cases per state by number of days since the 10th case.

New NYC Guidance - Cover Your Face (Just Don't Use a Surgical Mask)

Cover up before heading out: That's the new message de Blasio has for all city residents, whether you feel sick or not.

De Blasio announced Thursday that all city residents are advised to wear face masks anytime when going out in public. The mayor discouraged purchasing surgical or professional masks, encouraging people to use items already available or make them at home from different materials. If you go the homemade route, make sure the mask covers your nose and mouth; you can clean it daily by hand with soap and warm water, then let it dry.

Anything such as scarves or bandannas would work, de Blasio said, strictly specifying that "it does not need to be a professional surgical mask. In fact, we don't want you to use the masks our first responders use."

Nationally, The Trump administration is formalizing new guidance to recommend that many Americans wear face coverings in an effort to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. The recommendations, still being finalized Thursday, were expected to apply to those who live in areas hard-hit by community transmission of the virus that causes COVID-19 -- like New York City, the U.S. epicenter.

Why now? "Studies are showing asymptomatic individuals are transmitting this disease," de Blasio said. He, along with the city's top doctor, Oxiris Barbot, stress the masks aren't to protect the people wearing them but to protect everyone else. They're to reinforce the social distancing guidelines, not replace them. Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House Coronavirus Task Force coordinator, warned that mask use should not give people a "false sense of security," reiterating that social distancing remains the best option to slow the spread of infection.

Dr. Deborah Birx, a U.S. State Department official working as a coronavirus response coordinator for the White House, told reporters on Thursday that social distancing is the best protection.

De Blasio says up to half of New Yorkers could contract the virus at some point -- and many won't even know it. New CDC research suggests anyone can be a carrier of the virus, healthy-looking or not. It offered one particularly striking example. Two tourists who had no symptoms sat in a Singapore church. Two days later, a 52-year-old woman who sat in one of their seats later in the day. She got sick -- and researchers, using closed-circuit camera recordings of the church services, linked her infection to those tourists. Both of them later fell ill.

You simply don't know: Did that person who crossed the street just ahead of you have the virus and recover? Could they still be contagious? Do they have COVID-19 now and show no symptoms? Are they sick and just pre-symptomatic?

Those questions are partly why the city's new mask guidelines do not replace the urgent need for 6-foot social distancing guidelines. The mask protocol just reinforces the measures already in place, Barbot said.

The mayor is not anticipating a need for police to enforce the new measure, which the White House appeared to support.

Nurses are on the front lines of the coronavirus crisis here in the tri-state. Chris Glorioso talks to one of them about what she's seeing.

Test More, Reboot Economy

Numbers will rise by default as more people are tested, officials say. New York is testing more per capita than anywhere in the globe, Cuomo has said. That is an accomplishment, he noted: Find the cases, isolate the positives and treat them.

That, in conjunction with the social distancing and business restrictions in place, will slow the spread of infection, the governor says.

The economic impact has been dizzying at all levels. The number of people filing first-time claims for unemployment doubled last week to 6.6 million, nearly 10 times the pre-pandemic record. Before this crisis, weekly unemployment claims had never topped 700,000 in U.S. history.

Trump signed three stimulus bills in three weeks, the latest worth $2.2 trillion with a promise to send millions of Americans virus relief checks. But those checks may not come for months, a new government memo to Congress reveals. A fourth bill is in the works, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said -- one that would focus on recovery from the crisis. By the time it comes to fruition, though, it may be too late to save many small businesses. A new survey says a third of them can't last another three months under the current pressure.

Public health and the economy aren't mutually exclusive priorities, Cuomo has said. Bring testing up to scale quickly -- make it faster, easier, home-based and able to test millions -- he says, and you will identify hundreds of thousands of people who "can go back to work tomorrow."

Fauci says more scaleable testing is in the works nationally. In the meantime, rapid testing is becoming available locally.

Last week, the FDA granted Abbott Laboratories emergency use for its rapid COVID-19 test for doctor's offices and urgent care centers. The test delivers positive results in as little as 5 minutes and negative results in 13 minutes. Three Long Island locations of American Family Care started to use the test Wednesday, becoming the nation's first health care providers to do so.

New Jersey's testing capacity also got a boon Wednesday. Rutgers says its RUCDR Infinite Biologics launched a genetic test for the novel coronavirus. It has requested emergency authorization for a saliva collection method to broaden population screening. The project will help curb the spread by identifying more positives and allow infected front-line personnel to get back to work faster after recovering and testing negative, Rutgers says.

Governors are working to accelerate action on the drug front as well. New York launched a clinical trial for an experimental treatment, though no results have been made available. It also plans to be the nation's first state to try to heal critically ill patients using recovered people's plasma — a process called convalescent plasma that was used during the flu epidemic of 1918.

Where Do We Go From Here?

How will we know when we've turned a corner? Recent research from Columbia University offers some curve-based projections that suggest new cases will need to decline for at least 10 straight days. But it's still too early to tell.

The depths of the outbreak — and its impact — are incomprehensible at this point but most definitely catastrophic: Billions upon billions of dollars have been lost and more will be lost; many have died, far more have been sickened.

The World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus a pandemic, the first coronavirus to ever earn the dubious distinction. It's novel — that means it's new and no one has immunity to it.

Nationally, NBC News estimates that more than 245,000 people have been infected and nearly 6,000 have died. New projections from the White House suggest up to 240,000 Americans could die by the time the pandemic ebbs even if social distancing guidelines are followed.