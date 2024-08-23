Young girl stabbed during family fight in Paterson, NJ: Officials

A young girl in New Jersey was stabbed during an altercation involving family members and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, according to officials.

The incident occurred Friday afternoon inside a home along Tenth Avenue in Paterson, law enforcement said. The young girl, who Paterson Councilman Luis Velez said is 4 or 5 years old, is believed to have suffered the stab wounds during a fight between family members.

Among those involved is the child's aunt, who according to Velez may have stabbed the child repeatedly amid the domestic dispute.

The child was critically injured and taken to the hospital.

What led up to the family fight was not immediately clear. Police are searching for the aunt said to be involved.

An investigation is ongoing.