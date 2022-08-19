Young Couple Found Dead in Their Long Island Home After Shots Fired: Police

A young couple was found dead in their Long Island home after shots were fired inside, Suffolk County police said.

Detectives are investigating after a 911 call from a home on Park Circle in Shirley led officers to find two people dead inside the residence just before 5 p.m. Thursday. Police said that 20-year-old Destiny Leinfus and 19-year-old Gavin Bifalco were found dead, both with gunshot wounds.

It was not immediately clear who fired the shots, or who called police. Investigators said that one or both of the pair died from self-inflicted injuries.

The boyfriend and girlfriend lived with Leinfus' parents, Suffolk County police said. The county's medical examiner will perform an autopsy for both Leinfus and Bifalco.

An investigation is ongoing.