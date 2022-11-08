You May Be a Powerball Millionaire If you Played in NJ; Prizes Also Won in NY and CT

Missed out on winning the whopping $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot?

Don't worry -- there were a number of local Powerball breakout winners that are a few thousand dollars, even $1,000,000 richer!

A single ticket-holder in California won the largest lottery jackpot in world history, officials said Tuesday — a record-setting $2.04 billion prize, with estimated cash value of $997.6 million, despite a technicality-related drawing delay.

In the Garden State, three New Jersey Lottery tickets matched all the white balls drawn for the second-tier $1,000,000 prize.

The tickets were purchased in various counties of the state:

Camden County: News Nook, 17 S Centre St., Merchantville;

Mercer County: 7-Eleven #27890, 222 Dutch Neck Rd., Hightstown; and,

Middlesex County: Atlantis Fresh Market #37, 421 US Highway 1 South, Edison.

Additionally, eight tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn winning the $50,000 third-tier prize. One of those tickets was a Power Play, which multiplied the prize to $100,000. Those tickets were sold at:

Passaic County ($100,000): AL Super Mart LLC, 96 Mountainview Blvd., Wayne;

Burlington County ($50,000): Medford News and Tobacco, 682 Stokes Rd., Medford;

Mercer County ($50,000): Shoprite #500, 3373 Brunswick Pike, Lawrenceville;

Middlesex County ($50,000): Krauszers, 525 Avenel St., Avenel;

Middlesex County ($50,000): Costa & Joao Amoco, 756 Roosevelt Ave., Carteret;

Middlesex County ($50,000): Atlantis Fresh Market #37, 421 US Highway 1 South, Edison;

Middlesex County ($50,000): Tiger Paw Exxon, 912 Route 9 South, Parlin; and,

Somerset County ($50,000): Wegmans Food Store, 724 Route 202 South, Bridgewater.

Meanwhile, New York Lottery also announced that a Power Play Prize third place prize worth $100,000 and 22 third-prize winning tickets each worth $50,000.

The prize-winning tickets were purchased at the following New York locations:

Mick's Deli in Otisville - Power Play winner of $100,000

Stewart's Shops in Clifton Park

Omsharda in Queens Village

Bono's Deli in Manhattan

Meadow Trading in Fresh Meadows

Stewart's Shops in Cobleskill

BJ's Wholesale Club in College Point

East Islip Card & Gift in East Islip

Kwik Fill store in Cheektowaga

Stop & Shop in White Plains

A & S Mini-Mart in Mahopac

Kings Motor Super Pumper in Hauppauge

7-Eleven in Buffalo

TU Bohio Grocery in Brooklyn

Stop 1 Deli in Ozone Park

Route 24 Deli in East Meadow

7-Eleven in Nanuet

Lucky Choice Convenience in Manhattan

Sam's Card and Gift Shop on 3rd Avenue in Manhattan

Stop & Shop in Frankin Square

7-Eleven in Rockville Centre

Lex Grocery in Manhattan

7-Eleven in Buffalo.

Additionally, in Connecticut, four third-place $50,000 prize-winning Powerball tickets were sold.

Although, these second- and third-tier prizes will make any winner happy, the amounts are nothing compared to the record-setting jackpot prize. The winning ticket for the world record jackpot was sold at Joe's Service Center on West Woodbury Road in the San Gabriel Valley community of Altadena, the California Lottery said.

The winning numbers for the Monday, November 7, drawing were: 10, 33, 41, 47, and 56. The Red Power Ball number was 10. The Power Play was 2X.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in 292.2 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game.

The Powerball game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.