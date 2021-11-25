You Can Now Get Private Access to FAO Schwarz Throughout Holiday Season

Like Tom Hanks in the movie "Big," you can now have a world-famous toy store all to yourself -- and it is all for a good cause.

On select mornings, until Jan. 8, you can get private access to FAO Schwarz before it opens to the public.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The cost? Two hundred and sixty dollars will get you private access and a resident toy soldier escort to tell you about the store's history.

And, while the price tag may be steep, it is all for a good cause.

The booking fee will benefit "Candlelighters NYC," a charity that provides emotional and financial support to children with cancer.