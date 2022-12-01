Yonkers Police Officer Killed in Crash Involving Bee-Line Bus, Multiple Cars: Police

A Yonkers police officer was killed in a crash involving multiple cars and a Bee-Line bus, according to police.

The bus appeared to hit at least two other cars while on an overpass along Tuckahoe Road above the Sprain Brook Parkway around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, police said. The sergeant was driving an unmarked department vehicle while on duty when a BMW heading the opposite direction apparently lost control and crossed into oncoming traffic.

The sedan crashed into the sergeant's car as well as a Westchester County Bee-Line bus, according to police. The 24-year veteran of the Yonkers police department was rushed to Jacobi Hospital, where he died. He was the only person in the car he was driving.

The driver of he BMW was also hospitalized and was said to be in critical condition, police said. There were about 30 people on board the bus at the time of the crash, several of whom were treated for minor injuries. The bus driver suffered injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.

The sergeant has not yet been identified. What caused the driver of the BMW to lose control of the vehicle was not immediately clear. An investigation is ongoing.

Tuckahoe Road was shut down in both directions between Grassy Sprain Road and to East Grassy Sprain Road, in the area of the Sprain Brook Parkway overpass.