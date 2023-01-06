Student Stabbed Inside Yonkers Middle High School

A 16-year-old student was stabbed inside his Yonkers school Friday morning, local police confirmed.

The teenager is said to be in stable condition. He was stabbed on the second floor of Yonkers Middle High School.

Two other students, both males, are in custody, police said. All live in Yonkers.

No other details were immediately available.

Yonkers Middle High School serves sixth through 12th-grade students on Rockland Avenue.