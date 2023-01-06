Yonkers

Student Stabbed Inside Yonkers Middle High School

The teenager was stabbed inside the school, on the second floor. He is expected to be OK

By Marc Santia

classroom generic
NBC News

A 16-year-old student was stabbed inside his Yonkers school Friday morning, local police confirmed.

The teenager is said to be in stable condition. He was stabbed on the second floor of Yonkers Middle High School.

Two other students, both males, are in custody, police said. All live in Yonkers.

No other details were immediately available.

Yonkers Middle High School serves sixth through 12th-grade students on Rockland Avenue.

This article tagged under:

YonkersSchoolsWestchester CountyAssaultstabbings
