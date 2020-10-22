Yonkers Issues Curfew for Halloween, Urges Compliance with State COVID Guidelines

Yonkers has announced a citywide curfew for children 16 years and younger during Halloween night.

Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano revealed Thursday that the Yonkers Police Department have issued the Halloween night curfew with safety cited as the main reason behind the curfew.

Spano also said that residents should follow New York State's guidance for Halloween this year, avoiding traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating and adopting COVID-19 safe practices starting with social distancing and wearing a face covering.



"Halloween is a spooky holiday meant to be enjoyed by all, which is why we are taking a proactive approach in providing a safe fun-filled night for our communities," the mayor said in a statement. "While COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the region, we can still make Halloween a fun event, but we need to be smart about it. The City will impose its traditional late-night curfew on young people, but will not impose any other mandatory measures other than to urge adherence to the State's guidelines."

As part of the curfew:

Children ages 11 and younger must be home by 10 p.m.;

Children ages 12 to 13 must be home by 10:30 p.m.;

Children ages 14 to 16 must be home by 11 p.m.

However, there are certain exceptions:

If a child is accompanied by parent or guardian;

If a child is on an errand with parental permission, with prior notice to YPD Community Affairs Division – 914-377-7375

If it is half an hour after the end of school, religious and volunteer public entertainment and it is no later than 12:30 a.m. unless police are notified by host organization 24 hours in advance;

If it is half hour after work and the child has proof from employer;

All youngsters 16 and under not subject to curfew if on or immediately next to their home (and if neighbors do not object)



Violators of the curfew will be taken to the nearest Yonkers Police Precinct, and parent/guardian will be notified. For more information about the Halloween curfew, contact the Yonkers Police Department at 914-377-7375.