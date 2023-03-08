At Least 1 Dead as 7-Story Apartment Building in Yonkers Goes Up in Flames

At least one person has died and dozens of families displaced by a raging fire that devoured a sprawling apartment building in Westchester County's Yonkers overnight, spewing a large plume of smoke into the air, authorities say.

The flames broke out at a 7-story apartment building on Bronx River Road around 1 a.m. The fire had intensified to four alarms within an hour. The building has 95 apartment units, according to Property Shark.

About a half-dozen civilians were taken to hospitals, along with 11 firefighters, according to Yonkers fire officials. The injuries to the firefighters were believed to be minor. It wasn't clear how badly the civilians were hurt.

It also wasn't known how many apartments were destroyed, nor where the fire started, but heavy flames were shooting from the sixth floor, where most of the rescues were said to have taken place.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

People were seen on fire escapes in their pajamas, yelling for help. Some were rescued off balconies and from windows.

Firefighters doggedly battled the stubborn flames through the overnight hours and past sunrise, encountering hotspots each time they made headway.

The investigation is ongoing.