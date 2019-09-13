Pet owners learned to communicate with their dogs in Yiddish in Central Park in 2017. (Published 4 hours ago)

You can't teach an old dog new tricks. But can you teach them Yiddish?

Historic Yiddish organization The Workmen's Circle is inviting owners to bring their dogs for a one-of-a-kind event in Central Park where dogs are taught commands like 'sit' and 'down' in Yiddish.

As an effort to connect dogs to their owner’s Jewish roots and to provide a “360-degree approach to Jewish identity-building”, the Yiddish for Dogs event will truly bring a deeper connection between human and hound.

"Here in Manhattan, we love our dogs, so the event is always over subscribed." Workmen’s Circle director of development and external affairs Melissa Karachalios said.

When asking about whether or not the dogs would actually understand their owner’s shouts in Yiddish, Karachalios said “Yiddish has the harsh consonants, (and) dogs respond well to that.''

From instructing your dog to go arop (down) to getting your dog to sit by saying zits (sit), this event will have your dog ready for nosh in no time.

Instructed by Noah Barrera, a Yiddish Coordinator at the Workmen's Circle and Miguel Rodriguez, a certified dog trainer, the Yiddish For Dogs event will take place in Central Park on September 22nd from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM.