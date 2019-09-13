Teach Your Dog to Respond to Yiddish Commands in Central Park - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Teach Your Dog to Respond to Yiddish Commands in Central Park

By Harrison Tsui

Published 4 hours ago | Updated 3 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Dogs and Their Owners Practice Yiddish in Central Park

    Pet owners learned to communicate with their dogs in Yiddish in Central Park in 2017. (Published 4 hours ago)

    You can't teach an old dog new tricks. But can you teach them Yiddish?

    Historic Yiddish organization The Workmen's Circle is inviting owners to bring their dogs for a one-of-a-kind event in Central Park where dogs are taught commands like 'sit' and 'down' in Yiddish. 

    As an effort to connect dogs to their owner’s Jewish roots and to provide a “360-degree approach to Jewish identity-building”, the Yiddish for Dogs event will truly bring a deeper connection between human and hound.

    "Here in Manhattan, we love our dogs, so the event is always over subscribed." Workmen’s Circle director of development and external affairs Melissa Karachalios said.

    Top News: Youth Activists March on Climate Change, More

    [NATL] Top News Photos: Youth Activists March on Climate Change, and More
    Susan Walsh/AP

    When asking about whether or not the dogs would actually understand their owner’s shouts in Yiddish, Karachalios said “Yiddish has the harsh consonants, (and) dogs respond well to that.''

    From instructing your dog to go arop (down) to getting your dog to sit by saying zits (sit), this event will have your dog ready for nosh in no time.

    Instructed by Noah Barrera, a Yiddish Coordinator at the Workmen's Circle and Miguel Rodriguez, a certified dog trainer, the Yiddish For Dogs event will take place in Central Park on September 22nd from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM.

    Top Celebrity Photos: Rihanna Hosts 5th Diamond Ball, More

    [NATL] Top Entertainment Photos: Rihanna Hosts 5th Diamond Ball, and More
    Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Diamond Ball

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us