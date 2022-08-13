Queens

Yellow Cab Driver Found Lying Dead Next to Taxi in Queens: Police

By Myles Miller

Police are investigating the death of a yellow cab driver found lying on the ground early Saturday morning in Queens.

NYPD officials said the 52-year-old driver was discovered next to his vehicle with severe head trauma.

The man was found around 6:30 a.m. in the Edgemere neighborhood near Beach 54 Street and Arverne Boulevard, the police department said.

First responders took the driver to St. John's Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The circumstances surrounding the man's death are under investigation. No other details were immediately known.

