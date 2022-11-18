Yelling Passenger Charges Cockpit Door After Flight Lands at JFK Airport: Officials

A passenger aboard a flight that had just landed at New York City's JFK Airport charged at the cockpit door and tried to break inside, according to officials.

The LOT Polish Airlines flight from Warsaw landed at the Queens airport around 8 p.m., Port Authority Police said. That's when the man began yelling and went to the cockpit door, a witness said, then started banging on it.

Fellow passengers and the flight crew quickly tackled the man and pinned him to the floor, the witness told NBC New York. The unruly passenger was restrained until the plane reached the terminal, when police arrived, according to Port Authority.

The man was taken into custody, and was brought to the hospital for an evaluation, Port Authority Police said. The FBI will determine if he will face any charges.