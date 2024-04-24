Yankees legend Bernie Williams to make debut with New York Philharmonic

New York Yankees legend and four-time World Series champion Bernie Williams, also an accomplished musician, will make his debut with the New York Philharmonic Wednesday.

Williams will perform alongside the NY Phil and its next music and artistic director, Gustavo Dudamel, at Lincoln Center. The event will take place Wednesday at David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center at 7 p.m.

Williams was nominated for a Latin Grammy Award in 2009 for Best Instrumental Album. He graduated from the Manhattan School of Music in 2016 and is currently on the school's Board of Trustees.

Getty Images TAMPA, FL - FEBRUARY 22: Bernie Williams looks on during spring training at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 22, 2024 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by New York Yankees/Getty Images)

According to Williams' website, he also was awarded an Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree from the State University of New York through SUNY Potsdam and the Drake School of Music in 2019. He has released two albums, which led to a couple of Billboard #1 singles on the Contemporary Jazz charts.

Williams played for the Bronx Bombers from 1991-2007, winning five All-Star selections and has since had his famed number 51 retired by the team. The team has also honored him with a plaque in Monument Park.