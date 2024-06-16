New York Yankees

Yankees 1B Anthony Rizzo leaves game with apparent injury to right wrist after collision

By The Associated Press

Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo left Sunday night’s game against Boston in the seventh inning after colliding with Red Sox pitcher Brennan Bernardino on a play at first and falling hard on his right wrist.

Rizzo was charging down the line when first baseman Dominic Smith turned to throw to Bernardino, who was coming over to cover. The throw was a bit wide and Bernardino collided with Rizzo, who tumbled to the ground in foul territory after crossing the bag safely. He immediately grabbed his wrist as he was rolling on the ground.

He was replaced by pinch-runner Oswaldo Cabrera.

The Red Sox led the Yankees 4-3 after reliever Zack Kelly replaced Bernardino and escaped a bases-loaded, no-out jam by striking out Gleyber Torres and Jose Trevino before DJ LeMahieu lined to center to end the seventh.

