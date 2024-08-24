Wrong-way driver kills 2 in fiery head-on Henry Hudson Parkway crash in NYC: NYPD

Two people are dead following a wrong-way crash overnight on the Henry Hudson Parkway.

Police said the driver of a pickup truck was traveling south in the northbound lanes just after 2 a.m. Saturday when the truck struck a car near exit 13.

Both men, ages 38 and 40, inside the car were taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead, according to police.

Two other cars were hit in the chaos, but the people inside those vehicles were not hurt.

The driver of the pickup truck and a passenger hopped out and ran from the scene. Police said officers caught up to the passenger quickly; he was taken to the hospital to be treated for an ankle injury.

Police were still looking for the driver by sun-up.

Northbound lanes remained closed for several hours.