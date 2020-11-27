Wounded NYPD Officers Released From Hospital on Thanksgiving After Queens Shootout

What to Know Two NYPD officers were shot, one in the hands and one in the leg, responding to a domestic violence incident in Queens Tuesday

The suspect is dead; both officers are expected to survive their injuries

The NYPD says the suspect was a "peace officer" for CUNY, who owned multiple guns and a license for them

Two NYPD officers shot while assisting an alleged domestic violence victim at her home in Queens Tuesday were released from the hospital on Thursday in time to spend most of the Thanksgiving holiday with family.

Officers Joseph Murphy and Christopher Wells were greeted by applause and bagpipes as they left Jamaica Hospital, escorted out in wheelchairs.

"When you see the emotions that you see here, and smiles in a week when you had two officers shot, there is no surprise here today what we have to be thankful for," Commissioner Dermot Shea said Thursday.

One of the officers was shot in both hands, and the other was struck in the thigh, with the bullet breaking his femur.

NBC New York's Ida Siegal reports.

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said a 41-year-woman came to the 105th Precinct Monday night to report an incident of domestic violence at her house on 179th Street. The commissioner confirmed that there had been multiple prior calls for domestic violence at the address; a senior law enforcement official told NBC New York police had been called four times for different incidents.

The woman returned to the Springfield Gardens home Tuesday afternoon with the two officers to gather some belongings and leave her husband, whom she said attacked her. Minutes later, the suspect — identified by Shea as Rondell Goppy — arrived and began shooting just before 1 p.m. It was not clear if he was waiting somewhere nearby for the woman or if he just happened to return at that time, Shea said.

After Goppy shot several rounds, the officers returned fire, killing him. Footage from Chopper 4 showed a heavy police response following the shootout, while witness video showed members of law enforcement rushing down the neatly manicured, densely built dead-end street, toward the home. Another video shortly after showed one the officers hobbling and bleeding, being helped into a waiting cruiser to be taken to the hospital.

The woman was not hurt. Both cops suffered serious injuries and require surgery, but they were conscious and alert after the incident. The officers were talking and in stable condition at the hospital.

"They have serious injuries, but ultimately they're going to be okay," Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday in a news conference outside Jamaica Hospital.

"Here we have a situation where a woman was in danger and these officers went to protect her," the mayor said. "Today they saved that woman's life ... because those officers were there, that woman is alive."

One of the officers has been with the NYPD for nearly 14 years, and is married with two young children, a 3-year-old and a newborn. The other has served for six years, and has a wife who is pregnant along with a 1-year-old.

The 41-year-old Goppy worked as a peace officer at the City University of New York and had a license for the multiple guns in his home. Police recovered two weapons, both handguns, at the scene.

In a statement, CUNY said: "The City College of New York community learned today that Specialist Rondell Goppy, a City College Public Safety Officer, lost his life in the course of an apparent domestic violence incident at his home in Queens. The City College community extends its deepest sympathies to Officer Goppy's family."

Shea said part of the investigation would include why he still had the guns given the history of domestic violence complaints, but police did say that at one point the guns had been taken away. Family, friends and neighbors of the couple told NBC New York there were frequent problems between the two, and that their relationship had turned toxic. According to a family friend, Goppy had mentioned that someone was trying to "take his kids from him."

Others said Goppy was always very friendly with police and involved in community functions.

Investigators were seen going through the home hours after the incident, collecting evidence as an investigation continues.